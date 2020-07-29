Omnibus hearing for Dakota man accused of wife's murder scheduled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The omnibus hearing for Joseph Bailly Wright, the 79-year-old Dakota man accused and being referred for second-degree murder in the death of his wife, has been set for next month, the Winona County District Court decided Wednesday morning.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Aug. 24 via Zoom and will be presided over by Judge Mary C. Leahy.

On July 10, Wright called the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and reported that he had killed his dementia-stricken wife before disconnecting the call.

Upon police arrival at Wright’s residence in Dakota, authorities found the body of Wright’s wife, who had two stab wounds in the abdominal area, according to the criminal complaint.

A note was also found in the residence, the complaint stated, believed to have been written by Wright, where the writer stated he could “not watch her suffer anymore” and indicated he had attempted to commit suicide.

Police found Wright to have at least one cut to his wrist and transferred him to a hospital in Wisconsin, where he was released and taken into custody at the La Crosse County Jail before being transferred to the Winona County Jail July 15. If convicted, Wright faces up to 40 years in prison.

Wright is being represented by Winona criminal defense attorney Graham Henry.

