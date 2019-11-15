Old Main will offer this year’s signature “Musical Extravaganza” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at 20869 College Ave., Galesville.
Performances from Unaccompanied Minors, Julie’s School of Dance, Tom Dunkle and the Chavolla Brothers’ jazz music will be new this year. Ron White with ragtime piano, The Higgins Brothers guitar and vocal, Reimer Revolution’s mix of string band and rock, and David Riley’s “School Daze” stories will all be back from earlier years.
Admission will be $10 for adults, $5 for college students and free to people in high school and younger. Intermission in the gallery, featuring Kathy Carlyle, Allen Sheldon and Sam Bibby, will include complimentary refreshments.
