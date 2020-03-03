You are the owner of this article.
Old Main in Galesville to host benefit concert featuring Eric Brisson
Old Main in Galesville to host benefit concert featuring Eric Brisson

Brisson

Eric Brisson of WSU

Old Main will host the annual benefit concert of Eric Brisson of WSU at 7:30 p.m. March 7 onsite at 20869 College Ave., Galesville.

Selections of Bach and Chopin will be played on Old Main's Steinway Grand piano, with proceeds helping to provide stipends for university students to perform at Old Main. Admission will cost $10 for adults, $5 for college students and free for those 18 and under.

Old Main will also be the venue for the G-E-T School District-wide Youth Art Month Art Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7.

Doors for the art show will open again at 6:30 p.m. before Brisson’s evening concert. Artwork will be displayed on all three floors. Treats will be offered, and there will be a scavenger hunt.

An opportunity will be offered to win a basket filled with art supplies. Admission to the Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau Art show is free.

