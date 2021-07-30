Ohio residents injured after Winona County motorcycle crash

Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash Thursday in Winona County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle operated by Graham Kyle Brooks, 38, Lewis Center, Ohio, was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his motorcycle struck debris in the roadway and crashed.
Brooks, and a passenger, Shannon Michelle Brooks, 40, also of Lewis Center, were transported to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shannon Brooks was wearing a helmet; Graham Brooks was not, according to the State Patrol.