 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio residents injured after Winona County motorcycle crash
0 comments
top story

Ohio residents injured after Winona County motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash Thursday in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle operated by Graham Kyle Brooks, 38, Lewis Center, Ohio, was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his motorcycle struck debris in the roadway and crashed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brooks, and a passenger, Shannon Michelle Brooks, 40, also of Lewis Center, were transported to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shannon Brooks was wearing a helmet; Graham Brooks was not, according to the State Patrol.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Buddhist monks receive AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High blood pressure, heat and humidity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News