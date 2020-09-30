Officials/candidates express willingness to review alternate-side parking

Candidates running for office in Winona said during Monday’s League of Women Voters forum they would be willing to review the alternate-side parking ordinance.

The discussion came courtesy of a local resident, who stated they don’t believe the current alternate-side parking rules make snow removal more efficient or quicker after snowfall.

A particular element the resident took issue with was cars being plowed in despite being on the correct side of the street.

The resident believes issuing tickets for violations is a ploy for the city to generate revenue and was curious whether the city would consider eliminating alternate-side parking and replace it with something more agreeable for residents.

Unsurprisingly, all of the candidates were against the idea, but expressed an interest in digging deeper into the issue if they were given the chance.

Mayoral candidate Scott Sherman said he believes there’s an easier fix than repealing the ordinance — a sentiment that was shared by many on the panel.