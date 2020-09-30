Officials/candidates express willingness to review alternate-side parking

Candidates running for office in Winona said during Monday’s League of Women Voters forum they would be willing to review the alternate-side parking ordinance.
The discussion came courtesy of a local resident, who stated they don’t believe the current alternate-side parking rules make snow removal more efficient or quicker after snowfall.
A particular element the resident took issue with was cars being plowed in despite being on the correct side of the street.
The resident believes issuing tickets for violations is a ploy for the city to generate revenue and was curious whether the city would consider eliminating alternate-side parking and replace it with something more agreeable for residents.
Unsurprisingly, all of the candidates were against the idea, but expressed an interest in digging deeper into the issue if they were given the chance.
Mayoral candidate Scott Sherman said he believes there’s an easier fix than repealing the ordinance — a sentiment that was shared by many on the panel.
“I think we plow the snow into the middle of the street and then we essentially pick it up and remove it, especially in the downtown area,” Sherman offered as a solution. “I know business owners generally play the game of shipping snow back and forth off the boardwalk and the sidewalks every night. Plowing the snow into the middle of the street, and then removing it from the downtown area, would more than likely be a better solution long-term.”
First Ward candidate Steve Young echoed Sherman’s proposition and added that he would like to see plow drivers have an opportunity to have a say in the matter.
Third Ward Winona City Councilmember Pam Eyden shared Sherman’s proposition in revising the current ordinance while clarifying that issuing tickets is not a ploy by the city to make more money.
“The city does not actually make money on this,” Eyden said. “It is necessary and I would not commit to repealing it, but I do believe that we need to improve both the parking downtown and the walking downtown. I’d like to some plan for the intersections and the walkways to be cleared so people can easily cross the street — and we should look into the parking issue, as well.”
Mayoral candidate Jovy Rockey shared that she had recently spoken with a resident about alternate-side parking and how the city could alter it so it is more efficient, specifically citing Saint Paul as example.
“From what I understand, and I haven’t researched this a lot, but (Saint Paul will) do either east-west or north-south streets first and completely clear them out,” Rockey said. “Once that street is cleared you can park there and they move forward with the other direction. For downtown, I think that would make a lot of sense.”
Alternate-side parking begins Nov. 15 and goes until March 15, 2021.
Vehicles parked on the street between 12:01 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. must be positioned on even sides of the streets on even calendar dates and vice versa. As of right now, the city has yet to announce any revision to the alternate-side parking ordinance.
