NWS announces radar-confirmed tornado in Winona County Tuesday evening; more information to come

A radar-confirmed tornado was observed by the National Weather Service of La Crosse Tuesday evening in Winona County.

NWS warned of the potential tornado on their social media at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, sharing that it was in the area of Utica, Fremont and County Roads 6 and 33.

The area was expected to be surveyed by forecasters Wednesday afternoon, with more details expected later in the day.

With the survey, the NWS team looked for definitive signs of a tornado and its possible path in the county.

Tuesday evening the tornado was announced based on signatures that could be observed on the radar, like seeing debris being lofted, according to NWS staff.

Other tornados based on preliminary storm damage have already been announced by NWS, including a EF2 at Taopi, Minnesota, in Mower County; two EF1s in Mitchell County in Iowa; and an EF0 in Howard County in Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.