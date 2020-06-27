Nurse of the Year: Rochelle Undeland

Rochelle Undeland is our Heart of Healthcare Nurse of the Year.
Rochelle’s career path started with a textbook in a cupboard.
Her father was an EMT, and Rochelle loved to pull out the text and read about anatomy and physiology.
She says the book fed her interest in health care.
In high school, she worked as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home.
“That solidified my career choice,” she said.
Today, the nurse at Gundersen Health System fills the role known as a preceptor – a role model for young or incoming nurses who need answers not only on procedures, but on best practices.
She specializes in neuroscience – called the ultimate challenge of the biological sciences for its work with the nervous system, combining physiology, anatomy, molecular biology and psychology.
Obtaining her CNRN and SCRN certifications “really heightened my knowledge, enthusiasm and love for neuroscience.”
She works with patients who have gone through a stroke, head injury, brain tumor or back injury.
Her co-workers say: “Rochelle is always looking out for the patient and family’s best interest. She is a strong patient advocate and strives to create a healing environment for patients and their families by taking time to educate, answer questions and promote understanding. Rochelle is respected by her peers across all spectrums of care.”
“It’s fun to take care of patients,” she says. “We have fun interactions. I don’t dwell on why they’re (in the hospital). I work to put them at ease.”
There is the occasional patient who can pose challenges, of course. “But the difficult-personality patients are few and far between. The vast, vast majority of patients are the embodiment of Midwest Nice.”
She works hard to find the right touch with each patient.
“Through compassion and caring, Rochelle assists with basic physical, emotional and spiritual human needs,” according to her nomination. “Not only does she assist with basic needs, but she always goes the extra mile. Rochelle recognizes when our patients need more and she acts on those needs; she will take time to sit and talk with someone, transform their room into a more ‘homey’ atmosphere, create schedules to help normalize the hospital experience for long-term patients.”
She volunteered to accompany veterans on a Freedom Honor Flight to Washington in 2018 – not as part of the medical crew, but to serve as a guardian to a vet. She says it was “an amazing experience.”
It meant more as the granddaughter of a World War II veteran – someone she never met.
“There were tunnels of people cheering for our vets,” she said. “I cried several times.”
She wasn’t alone.
“It was emotional in a good sense,” she says. “I was feeling pride for him.”
And after that exhausting day of 20-plus hours, she continues to keep tabs with the veteran she was assigned to accompany – an email every week or so, Christmas cards.
At work, Rochelle says she is inspired by her co-workers.
“I work with incredibly intelligent, compassionate, hardworking staff, a number of whom are also certified nurses,” she says. “Creating a culture of exceptional patient care is our goal and a standard we set for both ourselves and as a unit.”
