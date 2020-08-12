November general election for Winona County officials only to include one competitive position

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Olson, incumbent county commissioner for Winona County District 4, will go up against F. Craig Zeches for the board position during the Nov. 3 general election, according to unofficial primary election results.

After all six precincts in the district reported their collected votes Tuesday, Olson was at 59.33% with 757 votes; Zeches was at 22.41% with 286 votes; and Jordan Potter was at 18.26% with 233 votes.

Election results will remain unofficial until at the earliest Thursday, because absentee ballots had to be mailed by Tuesday, but could be counted officially as late as Thursday in Minnesota.

Four other county-level races are up for election in November, but all four only have one candidate each.

For county commissioner district three, the only candidate is current incumbent Steven Jacob.

For soil and water supervisor in district two, Joshua Elsing is the only candidate.

For district three’s soil and water supervisor, Bill Rowekamp is the only person who filed for candidacy.

For soil and water supervisor for district five, Andy Kronebusch is the only filed candidate.

