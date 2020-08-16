Note from the publisher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of us at the Winona Daily News are dedicated to our community and our responsibility to community service through both high-quality journalism and providing integrated multimedia marketing solutions to our partners in the business community.

I am pleased to share the news of an exciting new program designed to help local business navigate the significant challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus Program. This program offers matching marketing credits to local businesses to help them navigate the ongoing changes brought about by the COVID-19 virus. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program, in which we provided more than $200,000 in advertising support to the local business community.

Quite simply, things have changed for our local business community. And they are working hard to adapt. Their customers are looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services, and looking for new ways to connect. That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help local businesses succeed with our new Local Business Stimulus Program.