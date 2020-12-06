Note from the publisher: Shop Local platform re-introduced

Local business and the local economy have been severely tested by the profound economic pressures imposed by this pandemic. Local businesses are critically important to the vitality and economic prosperity of our community. As we move into the important holiday season, they need the support of all of us now more than ever.

The Winona Daily News is pleased to re-introduce our Shop Local platform as a holiday partnership connecting all of us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local business a timely boost of support during the important holiday retail season, while giving you the consumer flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce site. These local businesses need these important sales today to help them through this critical time.

The Daily News is pleased to offer this site to local business at no cost to them. We’re proud to be able to lend a hand.

If you are a local business and would like to participate in our Shop Local program, please visit https://reachnow.amplifiedrivervalley.com/wiscnews/join-support-local-now to learn more.