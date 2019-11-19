{{featured_button_text}}
Walnut Street Building

Nosh Restaurant will be moving into a renovated 102 Walnut Street building, shown here before renovations began.

Nosh Scratch Kitchen is expected to open in Winona either in December or January, according to owner Greg Jaworski.

The restaurant was located in Lake City, Minn., but will soon find its home at 102 Walnut St.

Jaworski told the Winona City Council Monday that the restaurant will be a fine-dining establishment with about 60 seats.

Greg Jaworski mug

Jaworski
He said that the restaurant will source locally and everything will be created within the restaurant.

The menu is expected to change frequently, Jaworski said.

Jaworski described Nosh as a “humble little restaurant.”

The Winona City Council approved the application for an on-sale intoxicating liquor license and a Sunday on-sale license for Nosh Scratch Kitchen.

The licenses are effective from Nov. 19 through June 30.

northstar

WDN had article saying this was going to opening last April! Better late than never!!

