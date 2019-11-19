Nosh Scratch Kitchen is expected to open in Winona either in December or January, according to owner Greg Jaworski.
The restaurant was located in Lake City, Minn., but will soon find its home at 102 Walnut St.
Jaworski told the Winona City Council Monday that the restaurant will be a fine-dining establishment with about 60 seats.
You have free articles remaining.
He said that the restaurant will source locally and everything will be created within the restaurant.
The menu is expected to change frequently, Jaworski said.
Jaworski described Nosh as a “humble little restaurant.”
The Winona City Council approved the application for an on-sale intoxicating liquor license and a Sunday on-sale license for Nosh Scratch Kitchen.
The licenses are effective from Nov. 19 through June 30.
WDN had article saying this was going to opening last April! Better late than never!!
