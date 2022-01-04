NOSH in Nashville funds support WAPS academics, programs

The new year started with good news for Winona Area Public Schools.

School principals and the Community Preschool coordinator opened email notifications, to share with their staffs, of the Nosh in Nashville fundraising dollar amounts they will receive for music and for enrichments

Dan and Jennie Florness donated $7,000 specifically for music; and $55,990.68 was raised for enrichments and enhancements in the areas of academics, arts, activities and athletics.

These funds are distributed proportionate to school and preschool population.

