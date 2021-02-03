 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Non-fatal crash in Milton sends two to hospital
0 comments
alert top story

Non-fatal crash in Milton sends two to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash in Milton (Feb. 2021)

The crash in Milton Tuesday morning sent two to the hospital with moderate injuries and resulted in part of STH 35 being shut down about an hour. 

A multi-vehicle crash in Milton Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted to the crash on STH 35 near Bechly Road at about 7:40 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates that a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Alijah Wrycza, 22, of Buffalo City, Wisconsin, was stopped in the northbound lane of STH 35 and waiting to turn onto Bechly Road heading west. A 2009 Toyota Corolla operated by Pamela Tarjeson, 41, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, struck Wrycza’s vehicle from behind.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The impact of the collision sent Wrycza’s vehicle into the southbound lane of STH 35, where it struck a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer in a “partially” head-on manner.

The release does not state if the driver of the Blazer, Heather Grotjahn, 41, of Nelson, Wisconsin, suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.

Wrycza and Tarjeson were subsequently transported to the hospital, though the exact details of their injuries were not specified.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office stated a portion of STH 35 was shut down for about an hour while emergency services tended to the scene and the parties involved.

Assisting agencies include the Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders and the Winona Area Ambulance Service.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Midwest governors encourage residents to plan for vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News