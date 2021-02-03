Non-fatal crash in Milton sends two to hospital

A multi-vehicle crash in Milton Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted to the crash on STH 35 near Bechly Road at about 7:40 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates that a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Alijah Wrycza, 22, of Buffalo City, Wisconsin, was stopped in the northbound lane of STH 35 and waiting to turn onto Bechly Road heading west. A 2009 Toyota Corolla operated by Pamela Tarjeson, 41, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, struck Wrycza’s vehicle from behind.

The impact of the collision sent Wrycza’s vehicle into the southbound lane of STH 35, where it struck a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer in a “partially” head-on manner.

The release does not state if the driver of the Blazer, Heather Grotjahn, 41, of Nelson, Wisconsin, suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.

Wrycza and Tarjeson were subsequently transported to the hospital, though the exact details of their injuries were not specified.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office stated a portion of STH 35 was shut down for about an hour while emergency services tended to the scene and the parties involved.