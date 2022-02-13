 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE

Nominations welcome for 'Nurses: The Heart of Health Care'

Nurses: Heart of Health Care

Two full years into the pandemic, nurses are going above and beyond serving our community.

They are on the front lines of a challenge we haven’t seen in our region and around the world.

This week, the River Valley Media Group begins our “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” program. Here’s your chance to nominate outstanding nurses.

“Our annual ‘Nurses: The Heart of Health Care’ is one of our most heartwarming efforts of the year,” said Paul Pehler, president of River Valley Media Group and director of local sales and marketing.

“Each year we ask our readers to nominate a health care professional that has made a profound impact on their life, either through care, community contributions or leadership and mentorship in their career.

“These stories of compassion and collaboration are a reminder of how fortunate we are that the Coulee Region is the home world-class health care facilities and services, as well as universities with the best nursing programs in the country.”

Anyone can nominate a nurse who has made a difference in their life of the life of a loved one during 2020. Nominations will open on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and continue until March 14 at https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Nurses2022.

After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals, and one Nurse of the Year will be chosen in late March.

The honored nurses will be recognized in a River Valley Media Group special section in our papers in May; there also will be a video presentation online highlighting each professional’s story.

