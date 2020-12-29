 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations sought for Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.
0 comments
alert top story

Nominations sought for Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greg Evans Miller Tribune

Greg Evans with David Miller, son of Hugh and Vera Miller. Evans on April 24 received the Winona Health Foundation Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.

 Contributed

The Winona Health Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2020 Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.

The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute is awarded to an outstanding person, persons or community organization who has made a significant difference and positive impact on the Winona region and/or Winona Health. This may include generosity of time, spirit, energy and/or charitable donations.

Nomination forms are available online at winonahealth.org/tribute and will be accepted through Friday, February 5, 2021.

The Tribute was established 32 years ago by the late community philanthropist, Benjamin A. Miller, in the name of his wife, Adith, to assist area individuals and families with medical expenses.

In addition to a special recognition dinner at Cedar Valley Restaurant in spring, the family of Ben and Adith Miller and RTP Company gives a $25,000 gift to the Ben & Adith Miller Patient Care Fund in the recipient’s honor. A decision on whether the event will be held in-person or virtually will be made later.

Jerry and Patricia Papenfuss were honored as the 2019 Tribute recipients because of their shared passion for community involvement and service.

When asked what motivated their service, Patricia said, “Winona is the kind of community where people get involved. We have an opportunity to be part of the community.” Among her many contributions, Patricia mentioned her years making phone calls to Telecare clients as a Winona Health Volunteer. “I enjoyed making each call and having a positive impact on someone’s day.”

Jerry said, “Winona is such an entrepreneurial community; that’s one of the reasons it’s such a giving community. We’ve worked for over 50 years to help Winona be a better community, and we want to continue to see it grow and prosper. At this stage of our lives, we feel fortunate for so many reasons, including our good health.”

For more information and a brief nomination form, visit winonahealthfoundation.org/tribute. If questions, call Katrice Sisson at 507.474.3050 or ksisson@winonahealth.org.

Previous Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recipients:

Jerry and Patricia Papenfuss

Greg Evans

Steve and Nancy Bachler

Steve Groth

Jon Kohner

Dr. Charles and Judy Shepard

Dee Cipov

Irene Renk

Marlene Kohner

Jenny Kahl

Justin Green

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Iglesias

Dennis Theede and Home and Community Options

Karen and O.J. Fawcett

Donna Helble

Kent Gernander

Marilyn and Keith Schwab, Kim and Pete Schwab

L. “Max” DeBolt

Rose Anderson and Diane Barge

Carol and Dan Barr

Joette and Michael Gostomski

Roger Metz

Nancy and Mark Kristensen

Dave Arnold and Dan Rukavina

Pete Woodworth

Dr. Frank and Ruth Bures

Sue Cornwell

Bob Kierlin

Tom Graham

Gary Evans

Pauline Knight

Tom and Judith Stark, Dr. Roger and Helen Hartwich, John and Helen David

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column

A poem of hope for Christmas

At Christmastime, one tradition is to hope. In this medical column, can I prescribe some pill, balm, salve or nostrum that will give us hope? …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News