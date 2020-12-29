Nominations sought for Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.

The Winona Health Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2020 Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.

The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute is awarded to an outstanding person, persons or community organization who has made a significant difference and positive impact on the Winona region and/or Winona Health. This may include generosity of time, spirit, energy and/or charitable donations.

Nomination forms are available online at winonahealth.org/tribute and will be accepted through Friday, February 5, 2021.

The Tribute was established 32 years ago by the late community philanthropist, Benjamin A. Miller, in the name of his wife, Adith, to assist area individuals and families with medical expenses.

In addition to a special recognition dinner at Cedar Valley Restaurant in spring, the family of Ben and Adith Miller and RTP Company gives a $25,000 gift to the Ben & Adith Miller Patient Care Fund in the recipient’s honor. A decision on whether the event will be held in-person or virtually will be made later.

Jerry and Patricia Papenfuss were honored as the 2019 Tribute recipients because of their shared passion for community involvement and service.