Nominations sought for Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.

The Winona Health Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2020 Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.
The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute is awarded to an outstanding person, persons or community organization who has made a significant difference and positive impact on the Winona region and/or Winona Health. This may include generosity of time, spirit, energy and/or charitable donations.
Nomination forms are available online at winonahealth.org/tribute and will be accepted through Friday, February 5, 2021.
The Tribute was established 32 years ago by the late community philanthropist, Benjamin A. Miller, in the name of his wife, Adith, to assist area individuals and families with medical expenses.
In addition to a special recognition dinner at Cedar Valley Restaurant in spring, the family of Ben and Adith Miller and RTP Company gives a $25,000 gift to the Ben & Adith Miller Patient Care Fund in the recipient’s honor. A decision on whether the event will be held in-person or virtually will be made later.
Jerry and Patricia Papenfuss were honored as the 2019 Tribute recipients because of their shared passion for community involvement and service.
When asked what motivated their service, Patricia said, “Winona is the kind of community where people get involved. We have an opportunity to be part of the community.” Among her many contributions, Patricia mentioned her years making phone calls to Telecare clients as a Winona Health Volunteer. “I enjoyed making each call and having a positive impact on someone’s day.”
Jerry said, “Winona is such an entrepreneurial community; that’s one of the reasons it’s such a giving community. We’ve worked for over 50 years to help Winona be a better community, and we want to continue to see it grow and prosper. At this stage of our lives, we feel fortunate for so many reasons, including our good health.”
For more information and a brief nomination form, visit winonahealthfoundation.org/tribute. If questions, call Katrice Sisson at 507.474.3050 or ksisson@winonahealth.org.
Previous Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recipients:
Jerry and Patricia Papenfuss
Greg Evans
Steve and Nancy Bachler
Steve Groth
Jon Kohner
Dr. Charles and Judy Shepard
Dee Cipov
Irene Renk
Marlene Kohner
Jenny Kahl
Justin Green
Nancy Iglesias
Dennis Theede and Home and Community Options
Karen and O.J. Fawcett
Donna Helble
Kent Gernander
Marilyn and Keith Schwab, Kim and Pete Schwab
L. “Max” DeBolt
Rose Anderson and Diane Barge
Carol and Dan Barr
Joette and Michael Gostomski
Roger Metz
Nancy and Mark Kristensen
Dave Arnold and Dan Rukavina
Pete Woodworth
Dr. Frank and Ruth Bures
Sue Cornwell
Bob Kierlin
Tom Graham
Gary Evans
Pauline Knight
Tom and Judith Stark, Dr. Roger and Helen Hartwich, John and Helen David