Nominations begin for Reader's Choice

Vaccinations have been ramping up in the Coulee Region to fight COVID-19, and events are being planned again.

Many of us want to enjoy local establishments and do things again, and that opportunity may be coming fast.

What better time to open the nomination process for Reader’s Choice.

Our annual feature that depends on your participation has expanded to 190 categories in the following sections:

Food and dining

Health and wellness

Home and garden

Life and leisure

Money and finance

Places to go and do

Rivers, woods and bluffs

Shopping and services

Spirits and bars

Wheels and motors

Nominations begin today and last for two weeks. Visit Go.winonadailynews.com/readerschoice.

Voting will start on May 17.

The winners will be announced just in time for a great summer.

Enjoy and participate in Reader’s Choice.

