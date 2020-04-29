No reason to fear COVID-19 in Winona, need for concern instead, according to local health official

As for how the outbreak began in Sauer Health Care, Schultz is unsure of an original cause.

“I don’t know if anybody will ever know the answer to that. I mean, I think it would be pure speculation,” she said.

Schultz does not believe any errors played a role in the introduction of the disease into the facility. She believes that congregate care facilities are easy victims to the outbreak, because of a large amount of vulnerable people closely living together.

She does not know of any health organizations doing investigations into Sauer Health Care.

Scott Smith, information officer with MDH, said Tuesday that he had no public records he could share at this time about Sauer Health Care.

“Staff from our regulation and infectious disease divisions have been in contact with and working with Sauer Health Care as part of our response to the COVID outbreak,” Smith said in an email.

State Rep. Gene Pelowski confirmed Tuesday that MDH received a complaint that led officials to visiting Winona earlier this month. He said he was unable to be informed about the content of the complaint, but did work to make sure that communication was open between the city of Winona and MDH.