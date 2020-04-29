No reason to fear COVID-19 in Winona, need for concern instead, according to local health official

COVID-19 has left its mark on Winona County already, leaving 14 dead and infecting at least 66, with no end to the pandemic in sight.
Rachelle Schultz, CEO/president of Winona Health, said Tuesday, though, “I don’t think that we have a reason to be afraid. I think we have a reason to be concerned.”
She believes concern is required by those around the world, because of the unknowns connected with the disease and type of outbreaks that people have never experienced before.
Schultz said that social distancing and hand hygiene, along with other recommendations from health officials, have helped slow the spread of the disease, allowing for possibly many lives to be saved.
She believes the precautions put in place in Minnesota have been successful in limiting more possible severe outbreaks of the disease, even though they can’t eliminate it.
In the Winona community, the majority of the county’s 66 cases have been in a congregate care facility, Schultz said.
The only facility with more than 10 residents listed by the Minnesota Department of Health as having COVID-19 cases is Sauer Health Care.
Schultz said that not all of the deaths have been within the facility, but health officials did confirm earlier this month that at least 10 of the deaths were in a congregate care facility.
Many of the patients who are in the facility though are not being treated in a hospital if they test positive, because they previously have set up plans for their care during a possible health crisis.
Just because a patient may have a plan in place, such as a Do Not Resuscitate, they still have the option to change their mind and go to the hospital, Schultz said.
For those staying in Sauer Health Care instead of being treated at a hospital, they are being treated with comfort care methods and medications to help manage symptoms. Different treatment plans are being created to meet the needs of the ill residents.
A Winona Health physician is working in Sauer Health Care to help monitor residents.
Fourteen Sauer Health Care residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 have been moved to a separated section of Lake Winona Manor, a facility managed by Winona Health.
“Due to prior emergency response planning, both facilities were able to transfer Sauer residents safely and efficiently to Lake Winona Manor. Sauer residents were transferred one at time to maintain social distancing. During this process, staff maintained strict protocols to prevent cross contamination. Sauer did an excellent job preparing the staff, residents and their families for this transfer and our facilities remain in constant communication with one another,” Linda Atkinson, administrator of Senior Services at Winona Health, said in an email.
“Moving residents may be the main focus of the transfer, but we also had to consider individual care records, medications, equipment and personal belongings. As with all residents, we want our Sauer guests to feel comfortable and well cared for,” Atkinson said.
Schultz said that visitor restrictions have been put in place to help protect residents at congregate care facilities managed by Winona Health.
Other methods put in place to help prevent COVID-19 exposures include masks being worn by staff and residents; temperatures of staff and residents being taken every shift; cleaning being amped up; hand sanitizer being more available and more extensive personal protective equipment being used.
“There’s quite extensive infection prevention efforts that have been put in place,” Schultz said.
In the Winona Health clinic and hospital, staff and departments are highly prepared for possible cases of the disease, Schultz said. Some patients with the disease have been treated in the hospital and have been discharged.
She said that staff members are also preparing for the future when they can reopen many of their services.
Schultz said financial issues caused by the lack of income from temporarily closed services continue to cause some worries for Winona Health, even as state and federal funds are received.
As for how the outbreak began in Sauer Health Care, Schultz is unsure of an original cause.
“I don’t know if anybody will ever know the answer to that. I mean, I think it would be pure speculation,” she said.
Schultz does not believe any errors played a role in the introduction of the disease into the facility. She believes that congregate care facilities are easy victims to the outbreak, because of a large amount of vulnerable people closely living together.
She does not know of any health organizations doing investigations into Sauer Health Care.
Scott Smith, information officer with MDH, said Tuesday that he had no public records he could share at this time about Sauer Health Care.
“Staff from our regulation and infectious disease divisions have been in contact with and working with Sauer Health Care as part of our response to the COVID outbreak,” Smith said in an email.
State Rep. Gene Pelowski confirmed Tuesday that MDH received a complaint that led officials to visiting Winona earlier this month. He said he was unable to be informed about the content of the complaint, but did work to make sure that communication was open between the city of Winona and MDH.
He has requested that MDH staff visit Winona to explain what the department’s plans are to combat the local outbreak of COVID-19.
Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said that his office received a complaint about residents being transferred out of Sauer Health Care. This complaint was forwarded to MDH.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration, of which Minnesota has its own branch, has not done any recent investigations into Sauer Health Care and there have been no recent complaints to the organization about the facility, James Honerman, communications director for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, said.
A representative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not be reached about any possible investigations at Sauer Health Care or any other facilities in Winona.
Shultz revealed in a column earlier this month that a team from the CDC has arrived in Minnesota and has visited Winona to help evaluate the local COVID-19 situation and advise on how to handle it.
