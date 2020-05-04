No new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Winona County

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.
The total for the county remains at 67 positive cases and 15 deaths.
Health officials continue to note that the number of positive cases may be more than what has been confirmed due to limited testing.
Statewide as of Monday, 7,234 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those confirmed cases, 4,212 no longer need to be in isolation and 428 have died.
345 of those who have died were living in assisted living or long-term care facilities, according to the Department of Health.
1,271 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization, with 396 still in the hospital as of Monday morning.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spread by state
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.