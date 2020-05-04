No new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.

The total for the county remains at 67 positive cases and 15 deaths.

Health officials continue to note that the number of positive cases may be more than what has been confirmed due to limited testing.

Statewide as of Monday, 7,234 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those confirmed cases, 4,212 no longer need to be in isolation and 428 have died.

345 of those who have died were living in assisted living or long-term care facilities, according to the Department of Health.

1,271 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization, with 396 still in the hospital as of Monday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

