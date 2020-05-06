No new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.

The total for the county remains at 68 positive cases and 15 deaths.

The Department of Health notes that not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested and their data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Statewide as of Wednesday, 8,579 people have tested positive for COVID-19—an increase of 728 people from Tuesday morning. Of those confirmed cases, 5,005 no longer need to be in isolation and 485 people have died.

A total of 391 of those confirmed deaths came from people living in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Department of Health.

A total of 1,405 COVID-19 patients in the state have required hospitalization, with 443 still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

