No new COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Winona County

No new cases of COVID-19 or deaths have been reported in Winona County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

This leaves the total count at 71 people, while 15 deaths have been reported. Of those deaths, 14 came from people living in assisted living.

The Department of Health notes that the actual number of cases may be higher than what is reported due to limited testing across the state.

Statewide as of Tuesday morning, 12,494 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a jump in 695 people from Monday morning. Of the total who have tested positive, 8,223 no longer require isolation and 614 people have died.

As with Winona, a majority of those who have died, 501, were living in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

So far, 1,799 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization, with 496 still in the hospital as of late Tuesday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

