No new COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Winona County

No new cases of COVID-19 or deaths have been diagnosed in Winona County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
This leaves the total count at 71 people, while 15 deaths have been reported. Of those deaths, 14 came from people living in assisted living.
The Department of Health notes that the actual number of cases may be higher than what is reported, due to limited testing throughout the state.
Statewide as of Monday morning, 11,799 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 7,536 no longer require isolation and 591 people have died.
Again, the majority of the reported deaths have come from people living in assisted living or long-term care facilities, with 472 of the total COVID-19 deaths coming from them.
So far, 1,716 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization, with 452 remaining in the hospital as late as Monday morning.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spread by state
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.