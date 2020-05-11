No new COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new cases of COVID-19 or deaths have been diagnosed in Winona County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

This leaves the total count at 71 people, while 15 deaths have been reported. Of those deaths, 14 came from people living in assisted living.

The Department of Health notes that the actual number of cases may be higher than what is reported, due to limited testing throughout the state.

Statewide as of Monday morning, 11,799 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 7,536 no longer require isolation and 591 people have died.

Again, the majority of the reported deaths have come from people living in assisted living or long-term care facilities, with 472 of the total COVID-19 deaths coming from them.

So far, 1,716 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization, with 452 remaining in the hospital as late as Monday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

