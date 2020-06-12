No new COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Winona County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported Friday in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 84 positive cases have been confirmed and 15 people have died throughout the county.

In Minnesota, 29,795 of 395,202 COVID-19 cases have come back positive, with 25,028 no longer requiring isolation. A total of 1,274 have died.

Statewide, 3,557 positive cases have required hospitalization, while 403 are still in the hospital as of Friday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.