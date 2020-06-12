You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Winona County
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Winona County

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported Friday in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 84 positive cases have been confirmed and 15 people have died throughout the county.

In Minnesota, 29,795 of 395,202 COVID-19 cases have come back positive, with 25,028 no longer requiring isolation. A total of 1,274 have died.

Statewide, 3,557 positive cases have required hospitalization, while 403 are still in the hospital as of Friday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

