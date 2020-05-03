No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Sunday.

The totals for the county remain at 67 positive cases and 15 deaths.

Throughout the pandemic, health officials have reminded the public that there may be more cases than what has been diagnosed, due to limited testing available.

In Minnesota, 6,663 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 3,015 no longer needing to be in isolation and 419 have died.

Of these deaths, 338 have been residents of assisted living or long-term care facilities.

In the state, 1,199 patients have required hospitalization, with 373 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

