No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
The totals for the county remain at 78 positive cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 21,960 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, with 15,523 no longer needing to be in isolation and 899 having died.
Statewide, 2,709 positive patients have required hospitalization, with 570 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
