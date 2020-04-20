No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona were announced Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Totals remain at 61 positive cases and 10 deaths in the county.

County officials have continued to emphasize throughout the pandemic that there may be more cases in the county, but not everyone showing symptoms is being tested due to limited capabilities.

It is recommended to continue social distancing to help limit more spreading of COVID-19.

In Minnesota, 2,470 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, with 1,202 no longer in isolation and 143 have died.

Of the state’s cases, 602 patients have been hospitalized, with 237 remaining in hospitals as of Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit Minnesota Department of Health's website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.