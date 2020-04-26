You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

The totals for the county remain at 66 positive COVID-19 case and 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 3,602 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 1,774 no longer needing to be in isolation and 272 having died.

Of the state's cases, 829 patients have been hospitalized, with 285 remaining in hospitals as of Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

