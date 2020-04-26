No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.
The totals for the county remain at 66 positive COVID-19 case and 13 deaths.
In Minnesota, 3,602 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 1,774 no longer needing to be in isolation and 272 having died.
Of the state's cases, 829 patients have been hospitalized, with 285 remaining in hospitals as of Sunday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.