No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County; totals stay at 66 cases, 14 deaths

No new COVID-19 positive cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
The county’s totals remain at 66 positive cases and 14 deaths.
Health officials have reminded residents throughout the pandemic that they should suspect that there are more positive cases in the county than what have been confirmed, because of limited testing available and some people with the disease being asymptomatic.
In Minnesota, 4,181 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 1,912 no longer needing to be in isolation and 301 having died.
Of the state’s cases, 912 patients have been hospitalized, with 314 remaining in hospitals as of Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
