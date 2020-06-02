No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County; totals remain at 80 cases and 15 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

The totals for the county remain at 80 positive cases; 15 of those patients have died.

In Minnesota, 25,508 of 258,747 COVID-19 tests have come back positive as of Tuesday, with 20,381 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,072 having died.

Statewide, 3,134 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 537 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

