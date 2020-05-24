You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County; totals remain at 77 cases, 15 deaths
0 comments
alert top story

No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County; totals remain at 77 cases, 15 deaths

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

The totals for the county remain at 77 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 20,573 of 197,964 tests have come back positive, with 14,115 of the positive cases no longer needing to be in isolation and 869 having died.

Statewide, 2,588 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 553 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News