No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County; totals remain at 264 cases and 16 deaths

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, leaving the totals for the county at 264 positive cases and 16 deaths.

The lack of daily cases is the first occurrence of none since July 23.

Since then, the county’s total has increased by single digits every day.

Information about Winona County’s first 264 positive cases is expected to be released Wednesday evening by county officials.

In Minnesota, 332 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 61,839, with 55,151 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,903 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,177,935 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 946,030 residents having been tested.

Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,666.

Of these people, 1,251 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,661 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 337 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.