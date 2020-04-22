No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third day in a row

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No news COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health for the third day in a row.

There have been 61 positive cases and 10 deaths from the disease so far in the county.

Health officials continue to have emphasized that the amount of cases may be higher than what is announced because of limited testing being available.

In Minnesota, 2,721 people have tested for positive for COVID-19, with 1,317 no longer in isolation and 179 having died.

Of the state’s cases, 660 patients have required hospitalization, with 240 remaining in hospitals as of Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, go to the Minnesota Department of Health website.

