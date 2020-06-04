No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in WInona County for third consecutive day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, marking the third consecutive day without any new cases in the county.

In Winona County, 80 positive cases and 15 deaths have been reported.

In Minnesota, 26,273 of 275,622 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, while 21,490 patients no longer need to be in isolation and 1,115 have died.

A total of 3,253 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization across the state, with 512 still in the hospital as of Thursday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

