You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third consecutive day
0 comments
alert top story

No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday for the third consecutive day.

The totals for the county remain at 78 positive cases and 15 deaths. 

In Minnesota, 22,947 of 225,208 tests have come back positive, with 16,655 of the positive patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 967 having died.

Statewide, 2,880 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 606 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ALDI to open location in Winona
Local

ALDI to open location in Winona

The grocery store chain ALDI is planning to open a store in Winona this fall, Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News