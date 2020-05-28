No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third consecutive day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday for the third consecutive day.

The totals for the county remain at 78 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 22,947 of 225,208 tests have come back positive, with 16,655 of the positive patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 967 having died.

Statewide, 2,880 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 606 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

