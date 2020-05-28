No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday for the third consecutive day.
The totals for the county remain at 78 positive cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 22,947 of 225,208 tests have come back positive, with 16,655 of the positive patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 967 having died.
Statewide, 2,880 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 606 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.