No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third consecutive day

No new COVID-19 positive cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health for the third consecutive day.

The totals for the county remain at 58 positive cases and 15 deaths. At least 14 of those deaths having occurred in Sauer Health Care.

Limited testing and asymptomatic patients mean there may be more cases in the county than what have been confirmed.

In Minnesota, 10,088 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, with 5,697 no longer needing to be in isolation and 534 having died.

Of the state’s cases, 1,549 have required hospitalization, with 473 remaining in hospitals as of Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

