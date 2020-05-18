You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third consecutive day
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health for the third consecutive day, leaving the totals for the county at 75 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 16,372 people have tested positive for the disease, with 10,764 no longer needing to be in isolation; 731 people have died.

Statewide, 2,128 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 488 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website

