No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for third consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health for the third consecutive day, leaving the totals for the county at 75 positive cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 16,372 people have tested positive for the disease, with 10,764 no longer needing to be in isolation; 731 people have died.
Statewide, 2,128 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 488 remaining in hospitals Monday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.