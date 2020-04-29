No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for the second day in a row

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 positive cases or deaths in Winona County were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday for the second day in a row.

The totals for the county remain at 66 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

Health officials have continued to emphasize that there may be more positive cases in the county, but not everyone showing symptoms has been tested because of limited testing availability.

Neighboring Houston County continues to only have one positive case with no deaths. The only case in the county was announced on April 5.

Olmsted County, Winona County's western neighbor, has continued to see an increasing number of cases throughout the pandemic. The county's totals have reached 256 positive COVID-19 cases with six deaths.

In Minnesota, 4,644 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with 2,043 no longer needing to be in isolation and 319 having died.

Of the state's cases, 950 patients have been hospitalized, with 320 remaining in hospitals as of Wednesday.