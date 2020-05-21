You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for sixth consecutive day
0 comments
alert top story

No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for sixth consecutive day

Winona County is quickly approaching a week of no new COVID-19 cases or deaths confirmed, as the sixth consecutive day was reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county’s totals remain at 75 positive COVID-19 cases with 15 having died.

In Minnesota, 18,200 of 173,556 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

Of these residents who have received positive results, 12,488 no longer need to be in isolation and 809 have died.

Statewide, 2,380 patients have required hospitalization, with 566 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News