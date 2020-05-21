No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for sixth consecutive day

Winona County is quickly approaching a week of no new COVID-19 cases or deaths confirmed, as the sixth consecutive day was reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county’s totals remain at 75 positive COVID-19 cases with 15 having died.
In Minnesota, 18,200 of 173,556 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.
Of these residents who have received positive results, 12,488 no longer need to be in isolation and 809 have died.
Statewide, 2,380 patients have required hospitalization, with 566 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
