No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for second day in a row

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported in Winona County Tuesday for the second day in a row.

Totals for the county remain at 61 cases and 10 deaths.

At least the first eight of these deaths were connected to a congregate care facility in the community, Winona Community Services Director Karen Sanness confirmed last week.

Sauer Health Care is the only facility listed by the Minnesota Department of Health as having cases in Winona County.

Most of the county’s cases have been in one specific location, but there have been cases unrelated to the location also, Rachelle Schultz, CEO/president of Winona Health, said earlier this month.

In Minnesota, 2,567 people have tested positive for the disease as of Tuesday, with 1,254 no longer needing to be in isolation and 160 having died.

Of the state’s cases, 629 patients have been hospitalized, with 237 remaining in hospitals as of Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.