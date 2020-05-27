No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for second consecutive day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday for the second consecutive day.

The county's totals remain at 78 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 22,464 of 216,532 COVID-19 tests have been positive, with 16,314 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 932 having died.

Statewide, 2,796 people have needed to be hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 598 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.