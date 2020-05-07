You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for second consecutive day
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday for the second day in a row.

Totals for the county remain at 68 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

Health officials have reminded residents throughout the pandemic that there may be more cases in the county than what has been announced, because of limited testing or lack of symptoms shown.

In Minnesota, 9,365 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 5,308 no longer needing to be in isolation and 508 having died.

Of the state’s cases, 1,459 patients have required hospitalization, with 435 remaining in hospitals as of Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

