No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for second consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday for the second consecutive day.

In the county, there have been 80 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 25,870 of 265,718 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 21,169 patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,086 having died.

Statewide, 3,203 patients have required hospitilization because of COVID-19, with 537 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

