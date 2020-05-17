No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for second consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday for the second consecutive day, leaving the totals for the county at 75 cases and 15 deaths.
Statewide, as of Sunday, 15,668 people have tested positive for the disease, with 10,897 no longer needing to be in isolation and 722 having died.
Of these cases, 2,090 patients have required hospitalization, with 487 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
