No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for second consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday for the second consecutive day.

The totals for the county remain at 79 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 24,850 of 249,519 COVID-19 tests have had positive results as of Sunday, with 18,695 patients who no longer need to be in isolation and 1,040 who have died.

Statewide, 3,047 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 555 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

