No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for second consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday for the second consecutive day.
The totals for the county remain at 79 positive cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 24,850 of 249,519 COVID-19 tests have had positive results as of Sunday, with 18,695 patients who no longer need to be in isolation and 1,040 who have died.
Statewide, 3,047 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 555 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.