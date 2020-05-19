You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for fourth consecutive day
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day.

The totals for the county remain at 75 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 17,029 of 161,835 people tested have received positive test results back, with 11,540 no longer needing to be in isolation and 748 having died.

Statewide, 2,221 patients have required hospitalization, with 545 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

