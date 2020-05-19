No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for fourth consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day.
The totals for the county remain at 75 positive cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 17,029 of 161,835 people tested have received positive test results back, with 11,540 no longer needing to be in isolation and 748 having died.
Statewide, 2,221 patients have required hospitalization, with 545 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.