You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for fourth consecutive day
0 comments
alert top story

No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for fourth consecutive day

{{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health for the fourth consecutive day.

The totals for the county remain at 84 cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 30,693 of 422,922 COVID-19 tests have resulted in positives, with 26,609 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,304 having died.

Statewide, 3,630 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 353 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News