No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for fourth consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health for the fourth consecutive day.

The totals for the county remain at 84 cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 30,693 of 422,922 COVID-19 tests have resulted in positives, with 26,609 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,304 having died.

Statewide, 3,630 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 353 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

