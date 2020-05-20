No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for fifth consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day.
Totals for the county remain at 75 positive COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 17,670 people have tested positive for the disease, with 12,227 no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 777 have died.
Statewide, 2,308 patients have required hospitalization, with 550 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
