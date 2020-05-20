No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Winona County for fifth consecutive day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day.

Totals for the county remain at 75 positive COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 17,670 people have tested positive for the disease, with 12,227 no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 777 have died.

Statewide, 2,308 patients have required hospitalization, with 550 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

