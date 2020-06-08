You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The totals for the county remain at 85 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 28,224 of 354,226 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 23,657 patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,197 having died.

Statewide, 3,401 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 452 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

