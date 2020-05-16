No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The totals for the county remain at 75 positive cases and 15 deaths. At least 55 of these cases and 14 deaths were staff or residents in Sauer Health Care.

In Wisconsin: The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday, attributed to a teenage female. Her symptom level was not revealed.

This brings the local confirmed case count to 45, with 33 individuals recovered and one currently being hospitalized. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, and negative test results are at 3,149.

Statewide, there have been 12,187 positive tests, an increase of 502 since Friday, and 134,206 negative tests, an overnight jump of 5,549. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 2,018, or 17% of cases, and 453 have died.

