No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County; totals stay at 66 cases, 15 deaths

No new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The totals for the county remain at 66 positive cases and 15 deaths.

Fourteen of the deaths were confirmed to have been residents of Sauer Health Care, according to the state.

At least fifty-five people connected to Sauer Health Care -- either as residents or staff -- were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Minnesota, 5,730 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, with 2,282 no longer needing to be in isolation and 371 having died.

Of the state's cases, 1,096 patients have been hospitalized, with 369 remaining in hospitals as of Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

