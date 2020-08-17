No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County; more than 1M Minnesota residents tested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county’s totals remain at 279 positive cases and 17 deaths.

In Minnesota, 567 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 65,716, with 58,859 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,266,561 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,000,023 residents having been tested.

Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,712.

Statewide, 5,886 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 286 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

